TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell is pleased to announce the promotion of Cait Houston in the Calgary office to the role of principal.

"Cait has truly distinguished herself as a dedicated professional since joining Caldwell, supporting our industrial projects in impressive time frames and with exceptionally high client and candidate satisfaction rates," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "As a Principal, Cait will be partnering with fellow Calgary office colleague Partner Courtney Day and the rest of the industrial team to expand our capabilities in the agriculture space. We are pleased to support this next step in her career and look forward to more of her excellent contributions in the years to come."

Ms. Houston leverages her years of recruiting experience in building strong relationships with both clients and candidates, demonstrating commitment and drive to successfully complete searches.​ She joined Caldwell as an associate, focusing on corporate services and finance roles across the industrial sector, with a strong emphasis on senior level accounting and finance roles. Her keen grasp of this functional area led to her promotion to the role of consultant.

Prior to joining Caldwell, Ms. Houston recruited senior level professionals and executives across a range of industries at a Canadian boutique search firm. Before launching her career in executive search, she spent several years in a leadership capacity at an organization that provided travel visa services across Canada. Ms. Houston is an active member of her local community through involvement in supporting event committees and fundraising for local not-for-profit organizations.

"At Caldwell, we believe in the transformational power of great people - for our clients and ourselves - as well as the importance of supporting and developing those great people in return," said Chris Beck, president. "Cait has demonstrated an unwavering dedication and commitment to our clients and our firm, coupled with deep experience and an innate ability to understand and grow with an ever-changing business climate. We are proud to recognize her for her accomplishments."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange and trade on the OTCQX Market. Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

