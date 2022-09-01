Cin7 Announces Winners of 2022 Partner Awards

Recognition Awarded to Powerful Partners that Define Cin7 & DEAR's Partner Ecosystem

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Cin7 , a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), is proud to announce the winners of its 2022 Partner Awards. The awards recognize companies in the Cin7 Partner Ecosystem that demonstrate commitment to industry-leading technologies and services that transform product sellers' businesses. These businesses, along with many others that make up Cin7's Partner Ecosystem, collaborate closely with Cin7 to support customers' unique needs and challenges to ultimately enable shared successes.

Eight awards were given out to Cin7 and DEAR partners who bring value to their clients by solving their inventory and order management challenges. Representing a broad range of innovative technology and industries, the winners ranged from business consultants, logistics and shipping technologies, to inventory management experts. Winners were announced at Cin7's Partner Summit Awards Banquet last month.

"We're thrilled to recognize such a diverse group of partners who bring tremendous value to our customers on a daily basis," said Michelle Calkins, Global VP of Partnerships, Cin7. "These winners represent a fraction of the innovative companies that make up our ever-growing partner ecosystem, which enable product sellers to stay on the cutting edge of technology and strategy to power their businesses."

"The Cin7 Partner Summit brought together industry-leading experts who collectively help product sellers and retailers across the globe solve the toughest inventory and order management challenges," said David Leach, CEO, Cin7. "This year's winners of our Partner Awards demonstrate unmatched innovation in their respective fields and elevate Cin7 and DEAR customers to achieve success and compete in today's evolving marketplace."

The full list of recipients for the 2022 Partner Awards includes:

SMB Consultants, Expert of the Year - Recognizes a Cin7 product suite Expert who continuously offers exceptional value and innovation to their clients through professional services.

- Recognizes a Cin7 product suite Expert who continuously offers exceptional value and innovation to their clients through professional services. Beyond Expectations, Implementation Design Expert - Demonstration of industry best practices related to deploying inventory management software and achieving clients' desired business outcomes.

- Demonstration of industry best practices related to deploying inventory management software and achieving clients' desired business outcomes. ShipStation, Technology Partner of the Year - Offers game-changing technology that leads with the "Connected Inventory" approach to Inventory Management, allowing customers to scale and expand within their software stack.

- Offers game-changing technology that leads with the "Connected Inventory" approach to Inventory Management, allowing customers to scale and expand within their software stack. Easy Insight, Excellence in Innovation Technology - Product technology that offers a best-in-category solution that has come to market in the last few years and is changing the way clients bring their products to market.

- Product technology that offers a best-in-category solution that has come to market in the last few years and is changing the way clients bring their products to market. Halkin BP, Excellence in Customer Growth - Technology that is leading the way in helping customers grow and scale.

- Technology that is leading the way in helping customers grow and scale. Syncware, CEO Award 2022 - Honors the technology partner that achieves outstanding customer success and is a best-in-category solution for their industry.

- Honors the technology partner that achieves outstanding customer success and is a best-in-category solution for their industry. Symphony Development Group, CEO Award 2022 - Recognizes the Partner Expert that soars above and beyond for their clients, catalyzing impressive results and overwhelming success for Cin7.

- Recognizes the Partner Expert that soars above and beyond for their clients, catalyzing impressive results and overwhelming success for Cin7. Woodard Consulting Group, CEO Award 2022 - Recognizes the Partner Expert that soars above and beyond for their clients, catalyzing impressive results and overwhelming success for Cin7.

Become a Cin7 Expert Partner and learn more about joining our program here: https://www.cin7.com/expert-partner-program/

About Cin7

Cin7 is the leading provider of cloud-based inventory management software. It empowers small business and mid-market product sellers to succeed in the modern, global, multichannel economy by automating the sale, purchase, and delivery of products to consumers and B2B customers. Serving over 8,000 customers worldwide with Cin7, DEAR Systems, and Cin7 Orderhive, we deliver impressive value to product sellers' mission-critical operations and empower product sellers to grow by adding and improving sales channels while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency and removing costly operational mistakes.

Contact

Doug LaBahn

doug.labahn@cin7.com

SOURCE: Cin7

