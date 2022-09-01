Jefferson School District and Tracy Hills Announce Groundbreaking of New K-8 Elementary School at Tracy Hills

Anticipated to open in 2024, Corral Hollow Elementary School will serve approximately 900 students

TRACY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Jefferson School District and Tracy Hills, an 1,850-acre resort-style master-planned community, today announced the groundbreaking of Corral Hollow Elementary School, the newest addition to the Jefferson School District and the first school built in Tracy since 2008.

The new open-air campus will be centrally located in Tracy Hills near the Welcome Center and will serve students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The school site will offer access for evening events, potential daycare for before and after school, and preschool opportunities.

"We are thrilled that construction has started on the new school at Tracy Hills," said John Stanek, principal at Integral Communities, the developer of Tracy Hills. "Our strong partnership with Jefferson School District will help complete an important piece for our residents at Tracy Hills and illustrates the strong community we are building."

One of the main features of the school will be its state-of-the-art library, which includes a number of digital resources as well as access to traditional books. As the hub of the school, the library will also include a learning lab to facilitate growth and propel students to engage, explore, and discover.

In addition, students will enjoy a range of opportunities both inside and outside of the classroom, from the Gifted and Talented Education program (GATE) to statewide academic and sports competitions and more.

"The new school promises to be a cornerstone of Tracy Hills community and a place for students to feel welcome and come together," said Superintendent Jim Bridges, Jefferson School District. "We want to ensure that all of our students are well-rounded citizens. We're excited to see what's to come."

Corral Hollow Elementary is anticipated to open in 2024.

About Tracy Hills

Developed by Integral Communities, Tracy Hills is an 1,850-acre resort-style master-planned community located 30 minutes east of the Bay Area nestled against the rolling foothills of southwest Tracy, California. The new community, which will include approximately 6,500 homesites upon build out, includes walking, hiking and biking trails, a new K-8 elementary school, commercial real estate opportunities including retail, office and industrial use, a new fire station, and unsurpassed community amenities including The Residents' Club, pool, outdoor gathering area with an open lawn and adjacent game area, and several parks and outdoor recreation areas. As the first master-planned community of its kind in Tracy, Tracy Hills offers immediate access to Interstate 580 and a short commute to Bay Area employment and job opportunities. www.tracyhillslife.com/

About Integral Communities

Integral Communities is a privately held diversified real estate development company led by veteran principals with long distinguished backgrounds in the real estate business going back more than 50 years. With a focus on innovative strategy, creative design, and proven expertise, Integral works for the betterment of the communities in which they work by creating new opportunities from underutilized or undeveloped parcels of land through value-added land planning. They have successfully re-entitled, re-positioned, and value engineered a wide and varied array of large-scale development projects. Their portfolio includes a myriad of apartment communities, mixed-use developments, and master-planned communities throughout California. Integral is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with regional offices in Encinitas, California; San Ramon, California; and Charlotte, North Carolina. www.integralcommunities.com.

About Jefferson School District

The Jefferson Elementary School District community takes great pride in our schools. Our district mission is to take collective responsibility for ensuring all students achieve at high levels. We value academic expectations and personal growth for all students. The district believes a quality educational program is achieved through a shared responsibility among Trustees, staff, families, students, and community members. We are located in south Tracy in San Joaquin County. The district has four schools with an enrollment of over 2,500 Kindergarten through eighth-grade students. We continue to be among the top academic institutions in San Joaquin County, an outstanding accomplishment and a reflection of the dedication and talent of our students, parents, and staff. www.jeffersonschooldistrict.com/

