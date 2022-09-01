SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / The national law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP urges Outset Medical (OM) investors who suffered losses between September 15, 2020 and June 13, 2022 to contact our law offices immediately regarding the securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against Outset Medical. The cutoff for investors to apply to be a lead plaintiff in the OM securities fraud

Class Period: September 15, 2020 - June 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 6, 2022

The action alleges that Outset misled investors and/or failed to disclose material information about its chief product, the Tablo Hemodialysis System ("Tablo").

On May 4, 2022, after markets closed, Outset announced disappointing financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which analysts attributed in part to Tablo's untested performance in the home setting. On this news, the price of Outset common stock fell $16.88, or 2.26% over the next three trading days, from a closing price of $39.94 per share on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to close at $23.06 per share on Monday, May 9, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

On June 13, 2022, after markets closed, Outset announced that the FDA required the Company to suspend all shipments of Tablo for home use until Outset obtained the requisite regulatory clearance. On this news, the price of Outset stock fell $6.95, or 34.05%, from a closing price of $20.41 per share on June 13, 2022, to close at $13.46 per share on June 14, 2022, on extremely heavy trading volume.

