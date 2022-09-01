HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / ENG ENG, a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. ("EGS"), has been awarded its first task order, referred to as the Seed Project, valued at approximately $2.6 million, under a $20 million IDIQ contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") announced on August 18.

As per the task order, EGS will provide engineering and technology services to support and upgrade control system installations at hydroelectric facilities within the USACE's South Atlantic region. These services will begin immediately and will be included in EGS' backlog.

Commenting on the award, EGS Senior Vice President Kevin Holfeld said, "We are pleased to have received this order so soon after signing our contract with USACE. I believe this is a testament to the confidence USACE has in our ability to apply the same innovative and cutting-edge control systems technology we have been providing to other branches of the military and assorted municipalities for many years."

About ENG

ENG is a leading provider of innovative, complete project delivery solutions to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. ENG's Commercial segment provides services related to the engineering, design, automation, integration, fabrication and construction of up-stream, mid-stream and down-stream oil, gas and chemical processing. ENG's Government Services group provides similar services to governmental entities. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations regarding its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the timing, amount and scope of any awarded task order and the amount of pending proposals and backlog. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

Contacts:

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal

View source version on accesswire.com: