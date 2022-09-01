PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone Inc.) NRPI and Terasem Movement Foundation have entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for human space exploration. The collaboration will kick off this fall as Uplift develops both in-person and virtual commercial training programs for crewed space missions.

The Terasem Movement Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit private operating foundation which was founded in 2004 and is based in Vermont, USA. Terasem's mission is to offer educational programs about the value and practical benefits of geo-ethically applied cyber, nano and biotechnologies, conduct scientific research, and support accelerated development goals in the areas of cyber consciousness, biotechnology, and cryogenics.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

