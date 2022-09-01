ñol

Jerash Holdings to Present at Lake Street's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 14

by ACCESSWIRE
September 1, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. JRSH, which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will participate at Lake Street Capital Market's Six Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference in New York, on September 15, 2022. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a representative at Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,800 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

CONTACT:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714241/Jerash-Holdings-to-Present-at-Lake-Streets-6th-Annual-Best-Ideas-Growth-Conference-September-14

