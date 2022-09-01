Coppernico Metals Announces Voting Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 31, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 21, 2022, and SEDAR filed July 26, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next annual general meeting.

A total of 53,893,452 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 47.97% of the outstanding common shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes For

(%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes Withheld/

Abstain (%) Ivan James Bebek 38,569,424 98.51 581,456 1.49 Shawn Wallace 38,559,355 98.49 591,525 1.51 Steve Cook 38,579,255 98.54 571,625 1.46 Gordon J. Fretwell 35,339,967 90.27 3,810,913 9.73 Jeffrey R. Mason 38,584,800 98.55 566,080 1.45 Antonio Arribas 38,540,800 98.44 610,080 1.56 Marie-Hélène Turgeon 38,554,003 98.48 596,877 1.52

There were 14,741,067 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Votes For Votes For

(%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes Withheld/

Abstain (%) Deloitte LLP 52,772,875 97.92 1,119,072 2.08

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

Ivan Bebek, President and CEO commented, "We appreciate the continued support from our shareholders and are looking forward to advancements with the Company in the coming months. Our progress towards gaining access to our flagship Sombrero project is continuing to move forward and we will be providing an update to shareholders with the status of our listing plans in the coming weeks."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

President, CEO and Director

For further information on Coppernico Metals Inc., please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Margaux Villalpando, Manager of Investor Relations at (778) 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.

About Coppernico

Coppernico Metals Inc. is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold and nickel deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery, and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero and Takana projects in Peru. Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.

