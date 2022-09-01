ñol

Coppernico Metals Announces Voting Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

by ACCESSWIRE
September 1, 2022 7:00 AM | 5 min read

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 31, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 21, 2022, and SEDAR filed July 26, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next annual general meeting.

A total of 53,893,452 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 47.97% of the outstanding common shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes For
(%)

Votes
Withheld/Abstain

Votes Withheld/
Abstain (%)

Ivan James Bebek

38,569,424

98.51

581,456

1.49

Shawn Wallace

38,559,355

98.49

591,525

1.51

Steve Cook

38,579,255

98.54

571,625

1.46

Gordon J. Fretwell

35,339,967

90.27

3,810,913

9.73

Jeffrey R. Mason

38,584,800

98.55

566,080

1.45

Antonio Arribas

38,540,800

98.44

610,080

1.56

Marie-Hélène Turgeon

38,554,003

98.48

596,877

1.52

There were 14,741,067 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Votes For

Votes For
(%)

Votes
Withheld/Abstain

Votes Withheld/
Abstain (%)

Deloitte LLP

52,772,875

97.92

1,119,072

2.08

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

Ivan Bebek, President and CEO commented, "We appreciate the continued support from our shareholders and are looking forward to advancements with the Company in the coming months. Our progress towards gaining access to our flagship Sombrero project is continuing to move forward and we will be providing an update to shareholders with the status of our listing plans in the coming weeks."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Ivan Bebek
President, CEO and Director

For further information on Coppernico Metals Inc., please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Margaux Villalpando, Manager of Investor Relations at (778) 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.

About Coppernico
Coppernico Metals Inc. is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold and nickel deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery, and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero and Takana projects in Peru. Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

