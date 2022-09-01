Bambuser becomes the first global live shopping provider to launch a full-service offering with Bambuser Plus

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 01, 2022 / Bambuser AB BUSER (FRA:5JL) Stockholm - September 1 2022 - Today Bambuser presents Bambuser Plus, a new business unit dedicated to supporting retailers in all aspects of Live Shopping as a result of an increasing demand from existing customers. Bambuser Plus will include services such as retail strategy, creative & production, influencer marketing and education.

The demand for strategic, educational and creative support within the live commerce sphere has rapidly increased since Bambuser launched its Live Shopping solution in late 2019. The Live Shopping adoption is steadily growing, as metrics show. During Q2 this year the number of unique viewers in the One-to-Many solution amounted to over 5.1 million, an increase by 286% compared to last year (Bambuser Q2 Metrics).



"The services of Bambuser Plus are a significant value-add for Bambuser's customers, enabling them to efficiently integrate Live Shopping into their retail strategies and achieve even higher results. This strengthens our position as the world leader in Live Shopping." says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.



The vast amounts of unique and valuable data paired with experience from more than 41,000 Live Shopping events and collaborations with more than 35,000 unique creators is what sets Bambuser Plus apart and what will add unparalleled expertise to its customers. With the launch of Bambuser Plus, the acquisition of the influencer agency Relatable is completed as their services merge into this offering.



Bambuser Plus' offering consists of:

Integrated Strategy

Creative and Production

Influencer Marketing

Education and Training

To learn more about Bambuser Plus, visit bambuser.com/plus.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

