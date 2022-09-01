LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc HEMO, the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held on September 12-14, 2022, in New York City. The Company will be featured as a presenting company. The conference will be hosted both in person as well as virtually under a hybrid model.

As part of the Company's presentation, Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, will provide an overview of the Company's business, product candidates and their progression toward clinical trials.

The conference will feature corporate presentations, panels, and one-on-one investor meetings. Dr Sandler's presentation will be accessible using a webcast link for registered conference participants.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Our presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference provides the Company with a great opportunity to inform the investment community about our achievements and increase the Company's visibility globally. It also allows us to further establish Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals as a leader in the field of the development of medicines for treatment of blood and autoimmune diseases."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company HEMO headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

