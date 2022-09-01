RE+ Solar Is the Most Comprehensive Event in North America for the Clean Energy Industry

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., SPI (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, will be hosting two informational and sales booths at Solar Power International (RE+) 2022 Conference and Trade show from September 19-22 in Anaheim, CA.

"SPI Energy has been a leader in solar innovation for many years, and we are very excited to showcase our products and services at the largest alternative energy show in the country," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We are proud to be showcasing our American made solar modules in the Solar4America booth and the breadth of our overall product offerings in the SPI Groups booth, including our solar panel, solar wafer, hydrogen fuel cell, solar powered EV pick-up truck, EV charger and other renewable energy products which we manufacture and develop in the U.S."

The Solar4America (S4A) team will be in Booth 4060 in Hall D and the SPI Groups team will be in Booth 430 in Hall A. Both will have experts available to answer questions and provide information.

The S4A module manufacturing facility in Sacramento, CA currently produces 650MW, with capacity ramping up to 1.2GW in 2023 and 2.4GW in 2024. A 1.5GW wafer manufacturing facility is also under development.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. SPI is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing, SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North American markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual Form 10-K report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone:(407) 491-4498

SPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

