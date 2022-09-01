PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces the appointment of Dr. Rob Quinn as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately. Rob takes over from Valérie Worrall, who has stepped down from the role to pursue other interests.

Rob has over 10 years of financial expertise in Biotech and Pharma, with experience across Nasdaq, Euronext and London stock exchanges. He has raised more than €200 million in financing to date in his career. Most recently, Rob served as Chief Financial Officer at BenevolentAI, a Euronext-listed AI-driven drug discovery company. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Silence Therapeutics, where he led their listing on NASDAQ in 2020. He has also held senior finance roles at GSK, including Area Finance Director for Africa and Developing countries. Rob holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester, UK and is a Chartered Accountant, having trained at Deloitte working within the life science sector in corporate finance advisory.

At Pharnext, Rob will take overall responsibility for the Finance Department activities and be responsible for investor relations, advancing new fundraising opportunities and supporting the long term growth plans of the Company.

Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext, commented: "Rob's wealth of scientific and financial experience within the pharma and biotech sector will be invaluable to Pharnext as we continue to advance our pipeline and progress our lead candidate PXT3003 in the pivotal Phase III PREMIER trial to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A)."

On his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Rob Quinn of Pharnext, commented: "I am thrilled to join Pharnext at such an exciting time for the Company. Pharnext is ambitious in its strategy and I look forward to working with the team to help the Company achieve its goal of bringing a much-needed treatment option to patients with neurodegenerative diseases, notably CMT1A, while delivering value to our shareholders."

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (‘CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext's lead assets originated from the Pleotherapy™ R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com .

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

Contacts

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

Media Relations (International)

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Alexandra Harrison

pharnext@consilium-comms.com

Financial Communication (Europe)

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24

Media Relations (France)

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

SOURCE: Pharnext

