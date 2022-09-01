CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Valeura Energy Inc. VLE (the "Company"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey and in the offshore Gulf of Thailand, announces that Gordon Begg, Vice President, Commercial will cease to be a named as an executive officer of the Company as of September 1, 2022. He will continue to support the Company in a part-time consulting role.

Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"Gord has been a fixture in our executive team for the past four years and we have all benefitted from his boundless energy and multi-disciplined skill set. As our Company transitions toward being a Southeast Asia-focused oil producer, Gord has chosen to transition to a consulting role for personal reasons."

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey, and is pursuing further inorganic growth in Southeast Asia.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

