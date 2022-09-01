LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining ARBARBK, announces that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2022:

● H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, 12 September 2022

● BTIG 2nd Annual Digital Assets Conference on Monday, 19 September 2022

● B. Riley 2nd Annual Crypto Conference on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Peter Wall, Argo Blockchain's CEO, will also participate in the panel discussion "How Bitcoin Miners Will Make it Through the Bear Market" at the Blockworks: Digital Asset Summit 2022, which is scheduled for Tuesday, 13 September 2022. All event details may be subject to change.

Peter Wall, CEO of Argo, said: "We've reached some major milestones during the first half of the year at Argo. I am delighted to be able to present the team's achievements, alongside presenting our strategy and what we believe can be expected within the wider sector. Participating in conferences such as these allows our team to engage with investors, while also giving us the chance to share Argo's story and our vision for the Company's future."

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (ARBARBK blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

