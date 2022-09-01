Virtual Reality Booth Virtual Escape VB aims to make Virginia Beach better

Virtual Escape VB is a high-tech VR (Virtual Reality) pop-up-style booth located in the heart of Virginia Beach, VA.

The market for virtual reality in video games was estimated at USD 11.56 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2020 to 2027. The ability to immerse players in their screens in real-time, provided by VR, has improved the gaming experience. Understanding this rise in popularity of virtual reality, a lounge, Virtual Escape VB, has introduced different VR encounters at their lounge for their customers.

Virtual Escape VB is a high-tech VR (Virtual Reality) pop-up-style booth situated in the heart of Virginia Beach, VA. The pop-up-style booth offers a great range of VR encounters and PC games with event packages suited to large groups, parties, and other private affairs. They also use the locations of other establishments and use their VR gear to entertain clients.

This pop-up-style booth opened up a Pop-Up style of the virtual reality business. It is one of its kind business in Virginia.

The pop-up-style booth began its journey on 20th April 2022. The first event was a legal Marijuana event in Virginia Beach. The company was started by Brandon Richard and Michael Lewis, which would change the city positively.

A spokesperson for Virtual Escape VB said, “We enjoy building in the Metaverse as well as performing music as StolenGoods in apps like Horizon Worlds. With Virtual Reality, the future is here. And we are bringing in this concept at Virtual Escape VB for our customers. Age is not a matter when enjoying virtual encounters and PC games. We have young and senior customers enjoying the different virtual games”.

The founders of this pop-up-style booth have plans to expand to Norfolk in November with several other locations.

To learn more reach out to Brandon Richard at Virtualescapevb@gmail.com.

For updates follow Virtual Escape VB on :

Contact person- Brandon Richard

Facebook- https://facebook.com/VirtualEscapeVb/

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/virtualescapevb/

About Virtual Escape VB.

