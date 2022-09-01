Innovative technology company Codemodeon released a realistic virtual reality football game, Header Goal VR for both technology and football enthusiasts

Header Goal VR is an award-winning realistic virtual reality football game where players are required to head the ball at objectives to get a high score. The game offers features such as physics-based, natural, and realistic heading dynamics, fully dynamic lighting, destroyable and breakable objects, combo scoring mechanism, achievements, multi-language user Interface, Meta Quest Support, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive Support.

With its story-driven plot, users are placed in the shoes of Axel Rix, a former promising soccer star whose career has come to a halt after being sacked from the national team due to a series of mistakes he made. The story revolves around Axel Rix’s recent failure which leads to an interesting story progression that involves an alien and zombie invasion. To regain his former success, Rix begins to train extremely hard and as he continues to train, extraordinary things begin to happen around him, leading him to become the hero of another story. Each chapter has a unique level design, including different obstacles, stories, and increasing difficulty. Although Header Goal VR is played in a single-player mode, to enhance competition, the game allows players to view a leaderboard that displays the best performing players, leaving the players to come up with a strategic plan to earn a higher score.

Mr. Redi Gokaj, Chief Operating Officer at Codemodeon, commented, "We are extremely happy to have built an immersive environment for Header Goal VR. With an excellent physics system behind the game, a high level of polish, and a story that expands to include alien sports and a zombie invasion, Header Goal VR is the most enjoyable method to head a ball and it promises hours' worth of enjoyment on Meta Quest 1 & 2, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift”.

About Codemodeon

Codemodeon is an award-winning, Istanbul based creative technology company specialising in game development, virtual reality and human computer interaction. It is recognised by international and local authorities such as Brandan Hall, Hermes Creative x6, the Stevies and organised experience based installations around the world including London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, Helsinki, Edinburgh, Dublin, Qatar, Belgrade and across Turkey.

