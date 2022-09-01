Dr. Evangelos Viazis is the Most Experienced Doctor Worldwide on the Revolutionary Fastbraces Orthodontic Technology

Time is the ultimate luxury for both, the patient and the doctor. Invented and founded by Dallas orthodontist, Dr. Anthony D. Viazis, Fastbraces Technologies, is a true American Original celebrating its quarter-of-a-century anniversary of providing products that help dentists and orthodontists straighten teeth fast, easy, safe and affordable.

Dr. Evangelos Viazis, brother of the inventor, graduated from the University of Athens, School of Dentistry, in Greece. He ranked fifth on the national examinations for entering dental school among thousands of candidates all over Greece. In 2000 he brings Fastbraces Technology to Europe with great success. In January of 2000 he opened his first private office in Athens, where he began practicing both general dentistry and orthodontics. He took on every orthodontic case and in almost all instances was able to successfully treat the patient without extractions and treatment time from 3 months to about a year. His finished cases were so impressive and his patients were so happy with the results that in 2004 he made the big decision to limit his practice to orthodontics exclusively. He opened his second location in Athens in 2011 and his third location in 2016. He is the author and the editor of the book FASTBRACES Greece, Atlas of Clinical Cases. His professional orthodontic page on Facebook has over 120000 fans, the most by a dentist in the Country of Greece. As a member of the international support team at Orthoworld, Dr. Viazis consults and teaches dentists all over the world on the use of Fastbraces Technologies. He has treated cases that have been published as well as presented by Fastbraces speakers all over the world as examples of what Fastbraces Technologies can do for patients. Finally he has treated the most famous fastbraces Clinical case worldwide and is the doctor who discovered capabilities of Fastbraces Technology that were previously unknown.

One of the key benefits to using Fastbraces for straightening teeth is that patients see a noticeable difference in their teeth within a matter of days and some could even be out of braces in under of 100 days. This is becoming so popular that doctor providers even co-brand their dental offices. The Fastbraces patented technology enables dentist providers to grow alveolar bone in order to straighten teeth and avoid tooth extraction or sometimes even jaw surgery. Fastbraces Technology is now globally known and used by Doctors in over 50 countries where thousands of patients have been successfully treated over the past 25 years.

Media Contact

Fastbraces Greece

Viazis Evangelos

Greece