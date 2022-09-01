Keppel to develop Singapore's first hydrogen-ready power plant, with construction undertaken by Mitsubishi Power and Jurong Engineering consortium

[Pictured from top left to bottom right] Loh Chin Hua (CEO/KCL), Minister Tan See Leng (Manpower/2 Min MTI), Ngiam Shih Chun (Chief Executive/EMA), Cindy Lim (CEO/Keppel Infrastructure), Osamu Ono (CEO/Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific), Koichi Watanabe (CEO/JEL) at signing of EPC contract to develop Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant