Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Fathom Nickel Inc. FNI 6Q, FNICF (the "Company" or "Fathom") announces that Brad Van Den Bussche, President and Chief Executive has departed from the Company to pursue other opportunities. Fathom thanks Mr. Van Den Bussche for his services over the past 18 months as the Company transitioned from a private company to a publicly listed entity. The Company wishes Mr. Van Den Bussche the best in his future endeavors.

The joint President and Chief Executive roles previously held by Mr. Van Den Bussche will now be split. Ian Fraser, P.Geo. has assumed the Chief Executive Officer role, along with his current role as Vice President, Exploration. Doug Porter, CPA, CA, CBV has assumed the role of President, along with his current role as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Porter will also join the board of directors of the Company, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Van Den Bussche. The balance of the board remains intact.

Ian Fraser, the new Chief Executive Officer of Fathom commented, "I would like to personally thank Brad for his dedication to Fathom since its founding as a private company in 2015. He leaves the Company well positioned as we continue the advancement of our flagship Albert Lake nickel, copper + PGE project in north central Saskatchewan as well as our assessment of opportunities that are complementary to our nickel sulphide exploration strategy. We are excited to continue the exploration of this new nickel camp with the goal of developing the critical battery metals necessary for the ongoing transition to green energy."

The Company is also pleased to announce its attendance at the upcoming Denver Mineral Exploration Summit - 2022 presented by The Colorado School of Mines on September 16 and 17, 2022. Fathom will exhibit at the event by the invitation of Crescat Capital, LLC, a significant shareholder and supporter of the Company.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is a resource exploration and development company that is targeting high-quality nickel sulphide discoveries for use in the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.

The Company is accelerating exploration on its flagship Albert Lake Project, host to the historic Rottenstone mine, which is recognized as one of the highest‐grade (Nickel, Copper, Platinum group metals) deposits of its type ever mined in Canada. The Albert Lake Project consists of over 90,000 ha of mineral claims located in the Trans-Hudson Corridor of Saskatchewan, which is home to numerous world-class mining camps.

