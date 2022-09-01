Atlas Point Launches New Behavioral Insights Platform for Better Client Conversations

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Atlas Point, a behavioral science and analytics platform specializing in providing insights for financial advisors, announced today the availability of a new program that encompasses client-ready surveys and actionable insights (e.g. predicting who is most worried about inflation and what type of financial education a client prefers).

This allows financial advisors to call clients at the right time for a personalized conversation. When advisors and clients have more timely and personalized conversations it leads to better financial decisions and long-term outcomes. In fact, DALBAR's Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior estimates that reducing emotions during financial decisions can improve portfolio returns by 4% or more.

Atlas Point's new program works well in a volatile market when emotions are most likely to run high, leading to impulsive or less thoughtful financial decisions. The simple 5-minute survey with actionable results boosts client confidence and leads to a more meaningful conversation about money - a topic that is deeply personal and stressful to most. Everyone has blind spots when it comes to their money and Atlas Point makes it easy to identify the specific behaviors to change to have the greatest positive impact.





Better financial conversations

"The wealth management industry is ripe for change. All generations (gen Z to boomers) would prefer to work with a human Advisor if they could afford it. While the number of investors in the US is growing, the number of Advisors available to serve investors is shrinking. That leaves many investors underserved and the remaining Advisors overwhelmed." Atlas Point provides financial professionals with practical solutions to streamline personalization and integrate behavioral finance into their client conversations, saving Advisors time while increasing client satisfaction. "We're proud to offer ongoing, timely insights for Advisors to have better, more differentiated, and personalized conversations with their clients," Founder, Carrie Nelson said.

As a Women-Owned Business Certified (WBENC) FinTech/Advisor Tech professional, Carrie Nelson has been in the wealth management industry for over 20 years, working alongside Atlas Point's COO, Kenny Mobley, for the majority of her career. As technology began to shape wealth management, they recognized the need for data and analytics to enhance, rather than replace, human relationships with investors.

"As a female executive in financial services, I found it challenging and even frustrating that the industry continues to focus on "the decision maker" when, in reality, there are often multiple decision-makers in a household. It is time to engage the quiet one in the financial conversation," Carrie added.

About Atlas Point:

Atlas Point provides outcome-driven solutions for Advisors and home office leaders for over four years. The Atlas Point platform uses advanced behavioral science to identify unique ways in which clients think and feel about money, translating the data into tools that are simple for Advisors to put into practice. Advisors can use these tools to customize conversations and recommendations for each client's needs, but just as importantly, to help clients feel confident, understood, and appreciated. To learn more click here.

