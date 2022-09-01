ñol

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (WWE) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
September 1, 2022 4:00 PM | 2 min read

Do you hold World Wrestling Entertainment common stock? If so, please visit World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Investigation or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating whether members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE" or the "Company") WWE breached their fiduciary duties in connection with alleged sexual misconduct by WWE's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vincent McMahon. McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and Chairman of WWE in mid-June during an investigation into the alleged misconduct. The Wall Street Journal has reported that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. McMahon resigned from the Company on July 22, 2022 and is under investigation by the Board.

If you hold WWE common stock and would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Investigation or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(212) 951-2030
pallocco@bernlieb.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135434

