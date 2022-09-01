Changing Dynamics in the Real Estate Development/Housing Industry Takes on Post-Pandemic Market in 5th Annual REIED Webinar on Sept. 8, Hosted by USMCA

BARRINGTON, Ill. - September 1, 2022 - (

The United States Minority Contractors Association (USMCA) is hosting its 5th Annual Real Estate Investment and Economic Development virtual webinar Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2022, 5 pm to 7:30 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usmca-5th-annual-reied-webinar-tickets-399218953637?keep_tld=1

"There is an urgency and demand for low-to-moderate housing solutions," says Rev. Larry Bullock, CEO of USMCA. "That's what drives the USMCA- REIED division and our partners to articulate and develop strategies that address specific needs of disadvantaged communities of color. This webinar is for persons who are ready to invest in the collective advancement of communities of promise"

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Andrew Holmes is a Chicago-based real estate investor, developer, educator, and national podcaster heard by millions around the world. He will discuss "Entrepreneurship in the Real Estate Industry."

TOP RATED PANELISTS

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (REIT) REIMAGINING: SINGLE AND MULTI-FAMILY MARKET TRENDS FOR INVESTORS

Titus Williams, President Prosperiti Partners whose portfolio comprises several hundred single-family, multi-family, and commercial developments.

Moderator: Viviana Writer, Prosperiti Partners

NEW INNOVATIONS IN MODULAR SOLUTIONS

Patricia Eggleston, Esq., Executive Vice President/General Counsel Imani Village.

Mike Weathersby, RME Construction - third generation plumbing company.

Bill Williams, Founder, KMW Communities - bringing 20 years' experience in real estate, commercial banking, and financial analysis.

Moderator: Tim Swanson, Inherent L3C

ECONOMIC FORECASTING FOR HOUSING SALES

Lindsay Edwards, Chief Investment Officer Opportunity Alabama (OPAL), Alabama's Commercial Real estate and Opportunity zone investment vehicles.

Moderator: Dr. Anujah Gupta, Verdandah, LLC

SPONSORS:

Wintrust Financial Corporation, The P3 Group, Inc., FH Paschen, Core Construction Company, Procore Technologies Corporation and Provident Bank

Registration for the Zoom webinar is available through Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usmca-5th-annual-reied-webinar-tickets-399218953637?keep_tld=1, by emailing USMCA at admin@usminoritycontractors.org, or by calling USMCA at 847-852-5010. USMCA members are free, and non-members are $25 per person.

Contact: Rev. Larry Bullock, CEO larry.bullock@usminoritycontractors.org

