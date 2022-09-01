ñol

Author Amanda McKethan's new book, 'Polka Dot Patty's Dark, Dreary Day' is an endearing tale of a little girl who learns that dark clouds bring rainbows

by Newswire
September 1, 2022 2:45 PM | 2 min read
Recent release "Polka Dot Patty's Dark, Dreary Day" from Covenant Books author Amanda McKethan is a delightful tale of a happy little girl who feels sad when the rain begins to fall. With the help of her friends who love when it rains, Patty learns that dark clouds bring rainbows and the cloud no longer makes everyone sad.

WACO, Texas - September 1, 2022 - (
Newswire.com
)

Amanda McKethan, a proud childhood pedagogue and dance studio manager, has completed her new book, "Polka Dot Patty's Dark, Dreary Day": an endearing children's tale of looking for the bright side and sharing a smile.

McKethan shares, "Polka-Dot Patty awakes in Patchwork Place and meets a small cloud who puts a frown on her face. Luckily some friends of hers help her see good things can come from bad, I hope you agree! A small cloud is upset he is ruining everyone's day. Who likes the rain? But Polka-Dot Patty and her friends discover that you can turn a bad day into a good one if you only choose to look for the rainbow."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amanda McKethan's new book shares the story of a happy girl whose day is brought down by a rainy cloud.  The cloud feels sad that he makes everyone sad, but with the help of Patty's friends, she learns to look for brightness even on cloudy days and the cloud is given a new perspective.

Readers can purchase "Polka Dot Patty's Dark, Dreary Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.   




Press Release Service by
Newswire.com

Original Source:
Author Amanda McKethan's new book, 'Polka Dot Patty's Dark, Dreary Day' is an endearing tale of a little girl who learns that dark clouds bring rainbows

