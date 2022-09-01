SiO2 Materials Science Names Yves Steffen as Chief Executive Officer

AUBURN, Ala. - September 1, 2022 - (

SiO2 Materials Science today announced the Board of Directors has appointed Yves Steffen as CEO effective Aug. 1, 2022.

Yves brings very valuable customer experience along with high personal values and leadership skills to take the company to the next level. Yves Steffen is a graduate of FHBB and has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in various positions. His career started at Cilag AG (a Johnson&Johnson company) as a Project Engineer, where he was responsible for the installation, qualification and validation of aseptic filling, visual inspection and packaging lines. In 2006, he moved to Novartis, where he was initially responsible for technical services at the manufacturing site in Switzerland and then took on a role responsible for product transfers and launches of biopharmaceuticals. In 2014, he established a device and packaging commercialization group at Novartis, first for biosimilars and later for biologics. Yves then moved to SHL Medical AG as Global Director of Sustainability, where he was responsible for all sustainability initiatives of the company. In October 2021, he joined SiO2 to build the company's European presence and develop the mid-term strategic roadmap.

Robert Abrams, Chairman of the SiO2 Board, said, "In recent years, SiO2 has successfully completed the development of a revolutionary technology for the life science industry. In the coming years, Yves' mission will be to make SiO2 a leading sustainable company in the primary packaging market by delivering best-in-class products and making the company an employer of choice with a heightened focus on customer-centricity. We wish Yves the best of success in his new role."

"I'm incredibly excited to lead SiO2 through the next phase of commercialization and growth," said Mr. Steffen, "The drug packaging industry has been slow to innovate for the past 100 years and there is a tremendous need in the market for a next-generation packaging solution that can support the next generation of drugs being developed. SiO2 is perfectly positioned to capture this demand and I look forward to working alongside the team as we expand our customer base."

About SiO2 Materials Science:

SiO2 Materials Science is an advanced materials science corporation introducing breakthrough disruptive technology serving the biopharma, molecular diagnostic, and consumer healthcare industries. The company is located in Auburn, Alabama. The company has deep partnerships with leading professors at the foremost research universities, such as the University of California - Santa Barbara, the University of Chicago, and MIT. For more information, visit www.sio2ms.com.

