ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Orford Mining: Three Different Canadian Projects, CEO Clips Video

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
September 1, 2022 2:00 PM | 1 min read

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Orford Mining Corporation ORM ORMFF - is focused on gold exploration and has a history of nickel exploration. CEO & President, David Christie, tells BTV about their exciting future.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-orm-ceo-clips-orford-mining-projects-in-three-different-canadian-regions-60sec

Orford Mining Corporation ORM ORMFF

https://orfordmining.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135700

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases