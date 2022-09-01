MOBILTEX Expands Executive Leadership Team, Appoints Alain Lalonde - Vice President Value Stream

CALGARY, Alberta - September 1, 2022 - (

MOBILTEX [an XPV Water Partners company], a leading provider of innovative IIoT hardware and software solutions for critical infrastructure remote monitoring within a broad range of industrial and municipal markets, is delighted to announce the appointment of Alain Lalonde, P.Eng. to the role of Vice President, Value Stream.

In this role Alain will work with the entire MOBILTEX team to expand mission-critical water and wastewater conveyance solutions and expand innovative and future-focused technologies that support industrial, municipal, and commercial customers who truly value water and recognize the need to modernize their systems and protect their supply. This appointment comes at a strategic time for MOBILTEX with tremendous opportunities to continue to grow its business and proven IIoT technologies in the rapidly evolving water and natural gas pipeline integrity and monitoring markets.

"The MOBILTEX cloud-based approach for critical infrastructure monitoring coupled with their data analytics and machine learning technologies delivers a huge operational advantage for municipal operators. I am thrilled to be a part of this impressive company and join this talented IIoT solutions team," said Alain.

"We could not be more pleased to have Alain joining as a senior leader in our company," states Marc Bracken, MOBILTEX CEO. "Alain's multi-faceted knowledge of the industry will be an invaluable asset to MOBILTEX as we continue to expand our critical infrastructure IIoT solutions into new markets and segments. Alain's appointment to the MOBILTEX team speaks clearly to our strategy and intention to become a leader in this space. I would like to welcome Alain to the MOBILTEX organization, and I personally look forward to working with him in delivering the next exciting phase of MOBILTEX's vision and growth."

Alain brings deep experience and expertise to the MOBILTEX team with his almost 30 years of experience in the Municipal Water & Wastewater Industry. He was Co-Founder and Principal of Veritec Consulting Inc., with almost two decades of supporting complex critical infrastructure projects related to water conservation, hydraulic analysis, water loss management, metering, and system optimization in both the water & wastewater sectors. Most recently, Alain was the Regional Manager - Canada at Mueller Water Products responsible for the business development and sales of a wide range of water technology solutions across the country. Alain holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Ottawa.

ABOUT MOBILTEX

Over 30 years of industrial remote monitoring innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 160,000 kilometres of pipeline assets protected - MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection and pipeline integrity monitoring industry. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to make a difference in the water industry. XPV invests in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

Media Contact: Jonathan Saint

Phone: 403.291.2770

Email: media[ at ]mobiltex[ dot ]com

