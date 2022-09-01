ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

ATA Associates Announces New Aerospace and Aviation Team

by Newswire
September 1, 2022 1:30 PM | 1 min read

Aircraft Engine Failure
Damages to aircraft engine after failure.

HOUSTON - September 1, 2022 - (
Newswire.com
)

ATA Associates has assembled a new Aerospace and Aviation Team of 25 experts with backgrounds in: NASA, NTSB, FAA, and FBI crash investigations; aviation dynamics and testing; terrorism; explosive analysis; human factors; pilot/aircraft controller training and evaluation; and government protocols. Leading the Aerospace and Aviation Team is ATA's CEO, Robert Swint.

Additionally, ATA Associates has partnered with Jacobs Technology to assist the private sector with use of the NASA/JSC test and analysis facilities for product evaluation. Non-destructive evaluation is available using x-rays, ultrasonic, infrared thermography and eddy current techniques. Vibration and acoustics testing can be completed using sound transmission loss, shock testing, or sine sweeps to identify resonances.

Find more information about our team at ATA Aerospace and Aviation Team.




Press Release Service by
Newswire.com

Original Source:
ATA Associates Announces New Aerospace and Aviation Team

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: