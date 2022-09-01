P&G and Avanos receive OMP Awards for supply chain innovation

ATLANTA - September 1, 2022 - (

)

Procter & Gamble and Avanos Medical received special awards at the OMP Conference this summer for their solid commitment to innovation.

P&G's recognition came after its sustained drive to develop and deploy groundbreaking supply chain planning concepts in partnership with OMP over the past 20+ years. Avanos Medical received the OMP Co-Innovation Award for its contribution to OMP's next-generation software architecture, designed for scale and performance.

The OMP Awards program aims to honor companies in the OMP Community who push the boundaries of supply chain planning, thereby encouraging OMP to further reinforce its strategy and deployment capacity.

Pioneering the evolution toward autonomous planning

Recognized as a Gartner Supply Chain Master for several years, P&G received the OMP Partnership Award for its long-term commitment to investing in supply chain planning excellence. In recent years, the company has developed the pioneering value stream management approach to supply chain planning based on full end-to-end visibility, powered by OMP's Unison PlanningTM. Growing in maturity over more than 20 years, P&G supply chain planning is now a global benchmark, not just in the consumer goods market but in every industry.

Over many years, OMP and P&G have launched and completed ambitious co-innovation tracks, allowing P&G to implement innovative solutions faster, leading to a more robust and powerful software architecture, a broader range of explainable AI solvers, and a gradual evolution to autonomous planning.

The award was accepted by P&G's Senior Director Planning Bob Herzog, a major driving force of the program. At the awards ceremony, OMP USA's Senior Vice President, Philip Vervloesem, highlighted the cooperative nature of the journey, with P&G and OMP both investing capital and people in further continuous growth.

Piloting hybrid forecasting to boost efficiency

Avanos Medical received the OMP Co-innovation Award for its pivotal contribution to the innovative hybrid software architecture in OMP's 7_01 release. Avanos piloted a brand-new demand back-end component, leading to huge gains in performance, making forecast accuracy data available to the end user at a previously unthinkable speed.

At the awards ceremony, Avanos Medical's Senior Supply Chain Business Systems Consultant Cheo Walker confirmed that this great teamwork around cutting-edge technology had led to greater demand planning efficiency.

OMP takes great pride in contributing to these customer achievements, a reflection of the great work by OMP's customers every day across every industry.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best-digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™ Solution.

Contact

Jan Snoeckx, Associate Director

Phone: +32 475 75 04 82

Email: jsnoeckx@omp.com

Philip Vervloesem, Senior Vice President OMP USA

Phone: +1 770 956 2723

Email: pvervloesem@omp.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: