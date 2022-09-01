RPS Defense Wins Contract Award on NOVASTAR IDIQ

DALLAS - September 1, 2022 - (

RPS Defense, LLC (RPS), a leading provider in defense services headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is excited to announce it is teamed with Epsilon Systems Solutions C5I, who was one of five companies awarded a $4,797,000,000, ten-year contract for National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) Scientific and Technical Intelligence Capability Support Services (NOVASTAR)! This vehicle supports NASIC's requirement for R&D and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems, and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production for the Air Force, DOD, and national-level intelligence efforts.

"This award is a culmination of a four-year campaign at RPS Defense to launch a new line of business and complement our direct warfighting support flying MQ-9 Reaper aircraft for multiple DoD agencies with robust intelligence analysis and reporting for the entire intelligence community. Having won a place on our fourth IDIQ contract supporting NASIC, we look forward to partnering with Epsilon and NASIC for the foreseeable future," said Carl "Tuna" Thunberg, VP of Business Development and NOVASTAR Capture Manager at RPS Defense.

"RPS Defense is pleased to add NOVASTAR to our growing portfolio of contract vehicles. Our growth strategy for the future is further advanced and certainly rounds out the array of services we deliver to our customers to wage both strategic and tactical warfare," said RPS Defense CEO Blake Stovall.

RPS Defense's capabilities have grown across its many offering in the flight services sector, flight training, test and evaluation, intelligence, as well as weapons and maintenance programs.

"RPS's reputation for first-class performance across multiple mission sets will continue to set us apart from the competition, and the NOVASTAR award is the next step in the RPS journey," said Phil Jones, Chief Financial Officer. "Supporting our customers with an agile and responsive team delivering exceptional value around the globe is core to our success here at RPS."

About RPS Defense

RPS Defense, LLC (RPS) is a leading provider of C5ISR services and mission solutions headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and founded in 2013. Since its founding, RPS has grown from a small team of just 10 employees to a cadre of professionals performing on programs around the globe. Every hour of every day, RPS staff support the execution of ISR missions, capturing valuable data that informs strategic decisions and saves lives. Throughout RPS's rapid growth, the company's vision has remained to provide customers with the highest levels of support in the pursuit of becoming leaders in comprehensive aviation services.

www.rpsdefense.com

