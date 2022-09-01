MitoQ Unveils World's First Targeted Health Molecule

Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - MitoQ, the New Zealand-based cell health company, has launched MitoQ Pure, a health product designed to help protect against cell stress. This uniquely targeted molecule has been released as a means of providing people with boosted energy levels, shorter exercise recovery times, better focus, and a host of additional health benefits.

As people grow older, mitochondria becomes less effective at controlling excess amounts of free radicals. The primary way of reducing free radical levels is through antioxidants, which occur naturally in a variety of fruits and vegetables in the form of Vitamin C and E, for instance. Additionally, antioxidant supplements are used by many as a means of warding off these potentially dangerous free radicals.

However, these antioxidants are usually unable to penetrate the mitochondrial wall effectively, and senior research scientists at MitoQ underline that this makes them significantly less effective. As a result, MitoQ has revealed that it has produced a world-first positively-charged micro antioxidant molecule, which can be easily absorbed into mitochondria.

Through its range of targeted cell health capsules, MitoQ is setting out to help people tackle a host of everyday pain-points such as fatigue, brain fog, poor health and slow recovery that are related to the accumulation of cell stress. Aside from providing a long-term healthy aging defense, MitoQ is striving to produce benefits that are noticeable on a daily basis. This includes elevating energy levels, which the firm hopes will help the 69% of US workers that currently feel fatigued at work. Recent surveys highlight that three out of five US adults feel more tired than ever, due to lingering after-effects of the pandemic, while more than half of people emphasize that no amount of rest can help them to feel more focussed.

MitoQ Pure, the company's all-round flagship product, has been repeatedly shown to enhance energy levels and attention, with the firm having already committed over $60 million towards research supporting the varied benefits of their invention.

In addition to MitoQ Pure, the company has unveiled an array of products that blend its world-first molecule with research-backed supplement ingredients, aimed towards more specific health issues. The firm offers MitoQ+joint, which supports joint health and helps to facilitate greater mobility. Furthemore, MitoQ also produces MitoQ+heart, MitoQ+liver, MitoQ+eye and MitoQ+brain, among others, all utilizing the firm's innovative technology to support a broad spectrum of health challenges.

"Since our founding scientists, a chemist at the University of Otago and a University of Cambridge biology professor, discovered that antioxidant supplements were failing to penetrate mitochondrial walls, and were therefore unable to impact the beating heart of each and every one of our cells, they were determined to find a solution. Through MitoQ, we are excited to be applying our potentially life-changing technology as a means of tackling conditions from low-energy levels to joint health, athletic performance to healthy aging, and a whole lot more. To date, there have been almost 700 studies on MitoQ conducted independently by researchers globally, so the world's science community is obviously as excited as we are about the potential benefits of our pioneering molecule," concludes Mahara Inglis, CEO at MitoQ.

