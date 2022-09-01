btrax Establishes 'Web3 Design Lab' to Accelerate New Business Creation in Web3.0 for Japanese Companies With Ripple as Strategic Partner

SAN FRANCISCO - September 1, 2022 - (

btrax Inc. (CEO: Brandon K. Hill) has established "Web3 Design Lab," a new service designed to help Japanese companies accelerate their Web3 business development for the global marketplace. Serial entrepreneur and CEO of Audio Metaverse, Takahito Iguchi, has been appointed as the exclusive advisor for this service.

In conjunction with the launch, btrax will partner with Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, to build Web3 Design Lab alongside the XRP Ledger (XRPL) — the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale.

Web3 Design Lab provides design services to promote business transformation utilizing areas such as XR, Metaverse, and NFTs in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, where the world's most advanced IT innovations are developed.

Web3 Design Lab official website: https://btrax.com/w3dl

Web3 Design Lab's goals



btrax aims to contribute to the revitalization of Japanese companies' global business by promoting a correct understanding of Web3, which is rapidly attracting attention worldwide and is expected to expand further in the future.

Purpose of the service

Promote a correct understanding of the latest Web3 use cases for business

Generate business ideas utilizing the Web3

Educate teams utilizing San Francisco and Silicon Valley networks

Promote planning, development and commercialization of businesses related to the Web3

Service overview

Web3 Design Lab will support service development by flexibly moving back and forth between the four processes of "Understand," "Connect," "Think," and "Create."

Following these processes, btrax provides three services. btrax supports the acquisition of primary information, the establishment of networks with entrepreneurs, and the service development for new businesses.

In addition, btrax will support Japanese companies in creating service ideas and improving existing services as a mid- to long-term partner, and provide comprehensive support on an "annual membership" basis.

Web3 Research & Report

Research and reports on the latest trends in the Web3 market and related startups in Bay area Web3 Bootcamp

Participatory immersion camps and workshops for planning new service ideas in San Francisco Web3 Service Design

Prototyping service to realize and validate new business ideas utilizing the Web3

Official partner: Ripple



Ripple, a San Francisco-based blockchain unicorn company, has joined as our official partner to promote the service in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

Web3 Design Lab provides design services utilizing Ripple's crypto and blockchain solutions and supports business development of Japanese companies as a design partner.

"For nearly 10 years, Ripple has been a robust technical partner to enterprises in search of crypto and blockchain solutions to help accelerate their business, while the XRPL has served as the best-in-class blockchain for settlement of tokenized assets at scale," said Emi Yoshikawa, VP of Strategy and Operations at Ripple. "This strategic partnership is a testament to the robustness of the XRPL to support the acceleration of Web3 projects in the global marketplace."

About btrax



Based in San Francisco, btrax has been providing design consulting services for a total of more than 300 companies, including global companies in all industries. With an approach that focuses on research, service design and branding, btrax helps clients create new experiences from a global perspective. https://btrax.com/

About Takahito Iguchi, Exclusive Advisor to Web3 Design Lab



Serial entrepreneur; founded Digitao in 1999, commercializing digital publishing through blogging; founded Tonchidot in 2008, releasing the AR app "Sekai Camera." 2012: Founded Telepathy, the world's first glasses computer startup, which became a hot competitor to Google Glass; 2014: Founded Dokidoki, released Dabel, a social audio app a year before Clubhouse's launch; 2022: March, changes company name to Audio Metaverse and delivers a beta release of a groundbreaking product that combines Web3, AR and Metaverse. https://audiometaverse.com/

About Ripple



Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we're realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet and delivering on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders. https://ripple.com/

