Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
September 1, 2022 11:01 AM | 1 min read

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Wilton Resources Inc. WIL (the "Corporation"), announces that on August 30, 2022 the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 280,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation (the "Option Holders"). The Options vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.54 per Share. Each grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Wilton Resources Inc.
Richard Anderson
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 619 6609

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135673

