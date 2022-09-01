Beal Law Firm Names New Managing Attorney



Ryan L. Asprion, an Associate Attorney with Beal Law Firm, PLLC, has been named Managing Attorney of the 30-year-old Family Law Boutique. A 1997 St. Mary's School of Law graduate, Asprion has extensive experience in multiple practice areas, including bankruptcy, civil litigation, criminal law, business transactions, and family law. She is licensed in both Texas state and federal courts.

Asprion joined BLF in May 2022 after discovering her passion for family law at the same firm where she had previously practiced Bankruptcy law for years. Born and raised in Texas and a longtime Southlake resident, Asprion obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Southern Methodist University while working as a legal assistant for a criminal defense practice.

As a law student, Asprion participated in the SMU Criminal Justice Clinical Program and was selected by her professors and supervising attorneys for the esteemed and rare honor of presenting oral argument to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Beal Law Firm, PLLC is a Texas law practice that exclusively handles family law, divorce, child custody, spousal support, child support, grandparent rights, property division, relocation, and other related matters. The firm has a Team of divorce, custody, and family law attorneys located in five offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and San Antonio and handles cases state-wide. Beal Law Firm has represented clients in family law matters throughout Texas for over 30 years and is one of the area's oldest and largest Family Law firms.

The attorneys of Beal Law Firm can meet remotely or in person virtually anywhere in Texas.

Asprion can be reached through the Beal Law Firm website located at www.dfwdivorce.com. For more information about Asprion or the Beal Law Firm, PLLC, contact Eric Beal, Senior Executive Member and Founder, at ebeal@dfwdivorce.com or 1-800-811-0380.

