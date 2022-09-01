Data Projections Announces New Vice President of Engineering & Technology

DALLAS - September 1, 2022 - (

Data Projections, Inc. proudly welcomes new Vice President of Engineering & Technology Jim Scalise to the team. "With more than 30 years of comprehensive background in audiovisual solution development and integration, we are excited to have Jim aboard as he will play a key role in providing exceptional audiovisual solutions in Dallas and beyond," said Matthew Zaleski, President of Data Projections.

Scalise brings a wide variety of experience to Data Projections ranging from strategic planning and implementation to business planning, budgeting, and forecasting. As both Vice President of Engineering & Technology, as well as General Manager of the Dallas office, he will manage and oversee the design engineering and programming departments for Data Projections. DPI's clients will begin to see the impact of his leadership and unique understanding of effectively managing internal processes for improved productivity company-wide. Jim's ability to develop outstanding solutions to meet our client's needs will prove to be invaluable. Clients who are served by the Dallas team will experience this positive influence firsthand as he will be managing the day-to-day operations for the Dallas office.

He is an active member of both the PSNI Global Deployment Committee and SYNNEX VISUALSolv Advisory Council. Scalise served for more than a decade on the Extron Advisory Council and has participated in a variety of manufacture advisory councils over the years. These memberships have been instrumental in further developing his knowledge of all things audiovisual and leading others in developing cutting-edge industry solutions.

"At Data Projections, our primary objective is to help our clients stay connected with the world around them. We have no doubt that Jim will be accepted as a highly valued member of our team who is dedicated to helping those we serve use audiovisual technology to become more effective and successful at collaboration and communication," Zaleski concluded.

