North Texas Wealth Management Unveils Financial Planning Model

Garland, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - North Texas Wealth Management (NTX Wealth), a financial planning and investment firm, unveils its financial planning model. The 3D model is designed to define client values, develop their vision of the future and discover a path. Using their customer-first approach, the firm aims to provide wealth management services directly tailored to each of their clients' unique needs and personal goals.

Lack of transparency and customer inclusion in investment decisions has increased the need for a more human-centered approach to asset management. NTX Wealth is mitigating this industry-wide challenge with its 3D assessment process and values-based financial planning design.

"Our 3D Assessment process will help you reflect on how you live now and how you want to live in the future to help you live a life of fulfillment," Says Mike Crews, CEO of North Texas Wealth Management.



Insight from the evaluation results is used to ensure the financial planning model aligns with the principles of their individual customers. The process takes the three main components designed to craft a financial plan that serves the clients short and long term goals. Define client values, develop their vision of the future to get a clear picture of what they want in their future and discover a path.

Reflecting on this, Mike Crews, CEO of North Texas Wealth Management stated, "We don't just cater to our clients on a surface level, we are interested in helping the client figure out what's really the most important thing to them. Sometimes clients only really figure out what's most important to them - traveling, or spending time with family - later in life. We fast track that process so they can find fulfillment sooner."

