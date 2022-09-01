Poloniex Launches P.xyz Domain to Step Closer to Becoming a Prime Crypto Exchange

Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce that a new domain name, "P.xyz", is now in effect to allow users to gain access to the trading platform, which also symbolizes that Poloniex is moving a step closer to becoming a prime crypto exchange.

The new domain name, "P.xyz", is short yet memorable with the initial of Poloniex added to the top-level domain (TLD) name: ".xyz".

Available to the general public in 2014, ".xyz" is at the highest level in the hierarchical Domain Name System of the internet. Therefore, the launch of "P.xyz" is an important milestone for Poloniex.

Poloniex made the latest announcement on its Twitter account soon after H.E. Justin Sun tweeted the news. Always striving for excellence, Poloniex hopes that "P.xyz" will provide users with better accessibility, and it will also increase web traffic. Meanwhile, "P.xyz" the new domain works in parallel with the existing URL (www.poloniex.com) to provide users with the same trading experience.

In recent months, Poloniex has achieved different milestones to optimize its products and services, including the new trading system, zero-fee trading policy, Ethereum potential hard fork tokens, and beyond, to respond to the ever-changing crypto markets and to cater to the retail and institutional investors' needs.

About Poloniex

Established in 2014, Poloniex has been providing a world-class trading experience to both retail and institutional crypto investors. With a secure and stable trading platform, Poloniex supports spot and futures trading as well as leveraged tokens to users from nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available, including English, Turkish, Vietnamese, and beyond.

