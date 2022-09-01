Virgo Group Welcomes Tech Veteran Peyman Parsi as Chief Technology Advisor



Virgo Group of Companies, the holding body of VirgoCX Inc., the FINTRAC-registered cryptocurrency trading platform founded in 2018 with a Restricted Dealer license from CSA, offers easy, safe and affordable access for all Canadians to buy or sell 60+ listed cryptocurrencies. Available both on desktop and mobile, it provides instant access for new and experienced traders to trade immediately after a detailed verification process upon registration. With the support from shareholders and partners, Virgo Group is now focused on accelerating its expansion plans to other international markets while actively strengthening its infrastructure for further growth. The group is committed to dedicate resources to offer the best services for its users and to remain competitive within the market by implementing innovations which optimize the user experience on the various platforms.

With that in mind, Virgo Group announced today that Peyman Parsi, the renowned technology and innovation leader and previous TMX Group's technology executive veteran, will be joining Virgo Group as a Chief Technology Advisor, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

Virgo Group of Companies' CEO Adam Cai said, "With Peyman's extensive experience working for the world-leading stock exchange TSX, we look forward to his expertise and expert advice in guiding us to accelerate the growth with a stronger tech foundation and trading infrastructure."

Parsi brings to Virgo Group a sounding reputation from his 18+ years at TMX Group where he acted as Chief Technology Delivery Officer. He was instrumental in leading the capital markets technological and innovation development at Toronto Stock Exchange and Montreal Exchange. He was credited for leading TMX's innovation in low-latency and highly available trading technologies, emerging digital technologies development, software engineering, modern cloud solutions, enterprise data analytics, application architecture, large-scale project management, technology strategy, and mission-critical trading operations.

Parsi is the CTO of Blanc Labs, one of the leaders in Financial Services Technology, and currently sitting on the Board of Directors for CIO Association of Canada, one of the top Canadian professional associations for IT executives.

Founded in 2021, Virgo Group of Companies is dedicated to provide commission-free crypto trading services globally. It covers multiple business lines, including retail fiat to crypto trading, crypto wealth management, NFT liquidity management, and more. With continuous innovation in mind, Virgo Group is prepared to become an integrated global digital asset service provider.

