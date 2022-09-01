Foundation Software Wins 17th NorthCoast 99 Award

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - September 1, 2022 - (

Foundation Software — provider of America's #1 construction back-office software and services — has announced they're being honored with the NorthCoast 99 Award for the 17th time. The NorthCoast 99 program recognizes 99 of the top workplaces in Northeast Ohio based on demonstrated core values, achievement of goals, benefits and employee surveys.

"We're honored to be awarded such a special award once again," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "The NorthCoast 99 has always been a unique award to receive because it's a team effort to be successful. We do everything we can to create a comfortable, family-friendly culture for our employees."

Over the past year, Foundation has grown both its company and product line by acquiring Estimating Edge, developers of The EDGE estimating and Vector takeoff software built for roofing, acoustical, fireproofing and other interior/exterior trades, and SafetyHQ — formerly Harness Software — a health and safety management software. Both of these recent acquisitions — along with their launch of HQSuite, a collection of construction apps connecting field and office — lead Foundation closer to their goal of being contractors' all-in-one construction software solution.

Foundation plans to keep the momentum going: "We have a lot of exciting plans in the works with new integrations and product offerings," Mike Ode said. "We're looking forward to growing even more, and our team is what makes that possible for us."

Foundation currently holds open positions across multiple departments, including client services, training, project management, administration, implementation, marketing and web development. Position and benefits information can be found at www.foundationsoft.com/careers.

