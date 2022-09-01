ñol

Walser & Herman Law Firm Available to Provide Trust, Estate, and Probate Services to All Florida Residents

by Newswire
September 1, 2022 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The leading Palm Beach County probate law firm has been serving residents in Florida's communities for more than 30 years


Walser & Herman - Elder Law and Probate Attorneys
Walser & Herman - Elder Law and Probate Attorneys

BOCA RATON, Fla. - September 1, 2022 - (
Newswire.com
)

Since 1983, Walser & Herman Law Firm has supported Florida's residents with reliable estate planning, elder law, and probate administration services. And as they continue to grow, the firm looks forward to providing even more individuals throughout the state with the qualified support they need to manage their estate or the estate of a loved one.

Walser & Herman is a boutique law firm that offers clients a personalized approach to trust and estate law. Led by an experienced team of attorneys, the Walser & Herman law office strives to meet the unique needs of all individuals who seek its services and has helped many generations of Floridians optimize protective plans for their estate.

In addition to estate planning and probate and trust administration, Walser & Herman promotes its other core specialties, including Medicaid planning, special needs planning, guardianshipLGBTQ+ planning, and planning for long-term needs.

Although they are centrally located in Palm Beach County, Walser & Herman services are available for all Florida residents, no matter what part of the state they reside in. The firm can do probate in all 67 Florida counties and welcomes all Florida residents to call them if they require qualified legal services.

Individuals must have access to professional guidance when planning the future of their estate. Walser & Herman Law Firm remains committed to meeting that need. As such, they can help navigate every step of asset protection and help individuals and families make more informed and forward-thinking decisions regarding their estate.

Those interested are invited to call the firm directly at (561) 750-1040. Free 30-minute consultations are available to discuss current estate plans and objectives, and Walser & Herman attorneys are also available for emergency meetings for an additional fee, including on weekends.

About Walser & Herman Law Firm

Walser & Herman Law Firm has been providing residents in the state of Florida with affordable and trustworthy estate planning, elder law, and probate services since 1983. To learn more about the firm or to request a free 30-minute consultation, please visit www.whlawfl.com.

Contact:
Walser & Herman Law Firm
(561) 750-1040
Send a direct message




Press Release Service by
Newswire.com

Original Source:
Walser & Herman Law Firm Available to Provide Trust, Estate, and Probate Services to All Florida Residents

