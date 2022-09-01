AQuity Solutions Acquires Coding Services Group CSG

CARY, N.C. - September 1, 2022 - (

AQuity Solutions, a leading provider of virtual solutions for real-time clinical documentation, medical coding, and mid-revenue cycle offerings, today announced they have bought substantially all the assets of Tampa, FL-based Coding Services Group CSG. The purchase strengthens AQuity's medical coding business and market share position with the addition of highly satisfied clients from leading healthcare institutions in the U.S. and a strong team of skilled personnel from CSG.

"Merging with AQuity adds value to our clients and our staff," commented Sue McGrogan, Owner/CEO of CSG, who will join AQuity to focus on customer engagement and growth initiatives. "AQuity's commitment to further invest in its market-leading services and technology allows them to deliver a flexible, cost-effective balance of technology and services that sets them apart from other market players. By aligning ourselves with AQuity, our clients and staff can confidently grow and evolve at the forefront of the industry."

"I would like to welcome CSG customers and team members to AQuity. This acquisition will complement our existing coding services solutions," noted Jason Kolinoski, COO for AQuity. "Uniting our companies brings enormous value to our combined customers. Sue McGrogan is an extremely experienced and well-regarded industry leader and will play a meaningful role within AQuity. We look forward to enhancing the experience for our collective customers by integrating our strengths and leveraging our combined expertise."

"We are pleased to announce this transaction as an extension of our investment strategy to accelerate our growth and build greater value for our customers, employees, and investors," added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "The reputation of CSG is second to none, and we are delighted to welcome Sue, a highly recognized, successful, and respected industry veteran, and her team into the AQuity family."

About AQuity

AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and medico-legal document preparation services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com/

