Taste of the Kingsway Street Festival Is Returning with Its 2022 Edition

"Presented by Mantella Corporation, South Etobicoke's Largest Street Festival Is Back!"

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - For the first time since the pandemic, South Etobicoke's largest street festival Taste of The Kingsway 2022, presented by Mantella Corporation, will make a comeback from September 9 – 11, 2022.

With a legacy of over 20 years, this year's edition will bring three days of non-stop entertainment, diverse cuisine and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The festival will feature three stages with performances from the city's best bands and local talent, Super Dogs Show, meet and greet with NHL Alumni, licensed patios for the adults, midway rides and games including a Ferris wheel, kids activities, street performers and so much more all along Bloor Street West & Royal York (Prince Edward St to Montgomery St).

Friday, Sept 9th 6pm – 10pm Official Hashtag

#TOTK2022 Saturday, Sept 10th 10am – 10pm Sunday, Sept 11th 10am – 7pm



For more information on the list of activities each day, visit: https://thekingsway.ca/listing/taste-of-the-kingsway-2022/.





A "TASTE" OF WHAT YOU WILL GET

1. THREE STAGES

Taste of the Kingsway will feature performances from the city's best bands and local talent with three stages:

Stage 1: Remax Professionals Main Stage & Lounge

Stage 2: TD Humbervale Stage

Stage 3: The Kingsway BIA Community Stage by Footloose Dancewear & Sean Boutilier Academy of Dance

2. GREAT LAKES BREWERY BEVERAGE GARDEN

Come and unwind at the licensed patio hosted by Great Lakes Brewery.

3. SCOTIABANK DOG SHOW & NHL SIGNING

Dogs and their humans from all over the GTA will participate to win titles such as Best Groomed, Best Costume, Owner/Pet Look-a-like and more.

Dog show event time: Saturday, September 10th, 12 pm – 3 pm

Plus meet and greet with Leafs alumni on Sunday, September 11th:

Jeff O' Neill: 12 pm – 2 pm and

Tomas Kaberle: 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

The Scotiabank activity tent is located in front of the Kingsway branch at 2930 Bloor Street West.

4. DR OETKER RISTORANTE PIZZA STOP

Sample delicious pizza at the Ristorante Pizza Stop brought to you by Dr. Oetker - the most trusted frozen pizza brand in the country!

5. ROYAL LE PAGE FUN ZONE

Featuring a Campfire Circle themed activation, colouring station for kids as well as a Pickleball game area.

6. KANDY MEDIA & DESIGN SELFIE WALL

Snap photos at the #TOTK22 selfie wall and get a chance to win two tickets to see The Weeknd!

7. THE KINGSWAY BIA SUPER DOGS SHOW BY BEAULIEU VISION CARE

The one and only Super Dogs! Multiple breeds, marvellous mixes and plenty of rescues have been delighting audiences for decades.

Show Timings

Saturday, September 10th & Sunday, September 11th

12:00PM | 2:00PM | 4:00PM | 6:00PM

8. CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Displays of classic automobile models on Saturday, September 10th & Sunday, September 11th

9. MIDWAY GAMES & RIDES

The midway rides and games are fun for everyone, not to mention that the Ferris wheel is the most 'Instagram-able' feature at the Taste. There will be face painting, bouncy castles, street performers and more!

10. CAMPFIRE CIRCLE - CHARITY PARTNER

Taste of The Kingsway 2022 is proud to support Campfire Circle - a privately funded charity that brings laughter and joy to kids and families affected by childhood cancer.

Visit the "Steps in the Right Direction" booth to support. To learn more. visit https://campfirecircle.org/.





Media contact:

Sasha Perera

Email: sasha@kandymediadesign.com

Phone: 437-970-7709

