Flores & Associates Named to Top Employee Benefits Solutions Provider 2022 by HR Tech Outlook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - September 1, 2022 - (

)

Flores & Associates has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Employee Benefits Solutions Providers 2022 by HR Tech Outlook.

A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders including board members of HR Tech Outlook has included Flores & Associates in the list of "Top 10 Employee Benefits Solutions Providers 2022".

"Flores has emerged as a leader in the CDHP market through a service model founded upon innovative technology," said Hanna Wilson, Managing Editor of HR Tech Outlook. "I congratulate Flores & Associates for achieving this recognition among the list of 'Top 10 Employee Benefits Solutions Providers 2022.'"

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top Employee Benefits Solution Provider by HR Tech Outlook," says Jody Oliver, Chief Executive Officer of Flores & Associates. "Our approach to solution delivery is really quite straightforward - we take care of our customers' employees as if they were our own, and we do this by providing high-touch, high-quality service enabled through best-in-class proprietary technology."

About HR Tech Outlook

HR Tech Outlook is a print and digital platform that is bringing forth real-world solutions, news and product trends. For more info, visit: https://www.hrtechoutlook.com/

About Flores & Associates

Flores & Associates, based in Charlotte, North Carolina has emerged as a market leader in consumer-based health reimbursement programs with its account manager service model and an innovative proprietary technology platform. The company's quality assurance analysts run repeated internal checks to evaluate all customer plans and deliver best-in-class consulting services. For more info, visit: https://www.flores-associates.com/

