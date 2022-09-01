Telesystem to Acquire Cybersecurity Provider Threat Protector



Telesystem announced today that it has acquired Threat Protector, an industry-leading cybersecurity provider based in New Mexico. Threat Protector provides businesses with a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, including security awareness training, device endpoint protection, and managed security operations center (SOC). The acquisition strengthens Telesystem's entry into the growing cybersecurity market, which is currently forecasted to reach nearly $300 billion by the end of 2027. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019, Threat Protector provides best-in-class cybersecurity services in the United States via direct inbound web marketing and the technology brokerage channel community. Executives Carl Katz and Ira Feuerstein, who will join Telesystem as part of the transaction, are veterans in the technology brokerage channel and were quickly able to gain brand awareness and a strong pipeline of active partners from their years of solid relationships.

"We were looking for a startup business in the cybersecurity sector that had a solid business plan and the momentum that could lead to breakthrough growth when combined with existing Telesystem resources," said Telesystem President John Martin. "Beyond that, their channel-heavy sales model and existing partnerships fit perfectly into our revenue strategy, and Carl and Ira have extensive experience in the technology brokerage channel and will be key contributors to our combined team."

Combining the strengths of Telesystem and Threat Protector will bring current and prospective Telesystem customers cybersecurity protection options on top of Telesystem's award-winning voice, networking, and managed security services. Beyond Threat Protector's suite of cybersecurity services, Telesystem will also offer consultative services including penetration testing, threat mitigation planning, and risk analysis.

"I am extremely excited to have Threat Protector join the Telesystem organization," said Threat Protector SVP Worldwide Partner Sales, Carl Katz. "It's rare in the technology industry to find a company that shares the same focus and core values as your own. Telesystem has been a respected name in our industry for over twenty-five years by providing amazing customer and partner experiences. This acquisition will serve to scale Threat Protector by adding the sales and support resources of the combined team. We are excited to get started!"

Telesystem is acquiring all of Threat Protector's United States-based customers, sales agents agreements, and vendor contracts, and the Threat Protector brand will be used moving forward to market Telesystem's Cybersecurity product portfolio. Telesystem will be showcasing Threat Protector's innovative security solutions at the upcoming Channel Futures MSP Summit on September 13-16 in Orlando, Florida.

About Telesystem

For over 25 years, Telesystem has been empowering businesses across the country with a range of innovative network, communication and collaboration solutions designed to address the business-specific needs of each customer. Guided by strategic partnerships and a customer-centric mission, these customized solutions are backed with white-glove implementation and 24/7 US-based support.

Telesystem currently delivers enterprise collaboration solutions and networking services to businesses in 45 states, DC and four foreign countries. Their customers include hospitals, universities, local public and private school districts, banks, multi-location retail establishments and regional government offices, to name a few. To learn more, visit telesystem.us

About Threat Protector

Threat Protector is an industry-leading cybersecurity platform, offering innovative ways of protecting businesses through effective employee cybersecurity awareness training, phishing education, dark web monitoring, advanced email encryption, communications compliance, advanced endpoint protection and device optimization. To learn more, visit threatprotector.com

