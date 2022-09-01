Ugami Hits Milestone as the #1 Debit Card for Gamers in the USA Based on App Store Downloads



Ugami - The Debit Card for Gamers

MIAMI - September 1, 2022 - (

Ugami, the number one debit card for gamers, will be celebrating this new milestone during the month of September. Ugami has prepared some surprises for its users to celebrate this outstanding growth and National Video Games Day on September 12. This includes big discounts on selected GPUs of up to 50% in the Ugami Store and GPU giveaways throughout the month.

"We are happy with the initial growth of Ugami, and we are getting great feedback from gamers on the debit card and apps," said CEO Hector Hulian, while explaining some of the reasons behind the company's early success. "The Ugami mission is having fun with finance. We are implementing new features while improving the overall experience with each app release and the app review scores are reflective of this."

Users with an active account can participate in these giveaways and new users that sign up can also take part in the celebration.

The GPUs users can score include powerful models such as the Geforce RTX 3080Ti FTW3 ULTRA, the Geforce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming, and the Geforce RTX 3080Ti Trinity Edition, among others.

The Ugami app is available for download in the app stores, and the features include:

● Boost and Score: Boost the debit account to earn 4X Ugipoints on everyday purchases.

● Shop the Store: Redeem Ugipoints for gaming systems, software, gift cards, GPUs, gaming experiences, and much more.

● Level Up: The more Ugipoints earned, the higher the level and status.

● Complete Streaks: Earn more rewards by completing daily, weekly and monthly streaks.

● Collect Cool Badges: With each achievement completed, new badges are unlocked.

● Daily Spin: Log in every day to spin the wheel for more Ugipoints.

● ATM Finder: Find cash fast by using the Ugami ATM finder to locate one of the 55K machines within the network.

To find out more about Ugami or to download the app, visit https://ugami.com, or join Ugami on Discord.

About Ugami

Ugami, Inc. is a financial technology company with a mission of changing the way gamers experience debit card and credit card rewards programs. The Ugami team is formed by passionate technology entrepreneurs, finance professionals, and gamers who are committed to building an innovative and robust financial solution. Lead investors include Harlem Capital Partners and ULU Ventures, with participation from FJ Labs, Origins Fund, and Top Corner Capital. Banking Services provided by Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. To learn more about Ugami, visit https://www.ugami.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Ugami, Inc.

Discord: UgamiVid#2435

Email: press@ugami.com

Phone: 877-70-UGAMI



