Gear Energy Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for September of $0.01 per Share

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
September 1, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Gear Energy Ltd. GXE GENGF ("Gear" or the "Company") confirms that the September 2022 monthly dividend of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ingram Gillmore
President & CEO
403-538-8463

David Hwang
Vice President Finance & CFO
403-538-8437

Email: info@gearenergy.com
Website: www.gearenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135621

