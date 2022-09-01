BLUETTI to Debut Latest Power Stations at IFA 2022

LAS VEGAS - September 1, 2022 - (

BLUETTI, a global leader in the clean energy storage industry, will debut its latest power stations, including EP600—the product of 2023—at IFA 2022 that will take place in Berlin, Germany, from Sept. 2-6, 2022.

BLUETTI leverages the accumulated R&D strengths to offer a series of advanced energy storage products, like AC200MAX, AC300+B300, EB70, EB55, AC50S, and solar panels. In particular, the following three latest releases highlight BLUETTI's groundbreaking innovation in solar energy solutions.

AC500+B300S

It's 100% modular. Its capacity can reach 18.432Wh by connecting with six expansion batteries. It can deliver a 5.000W pure sine wave output and will hit the EU market on September 1. Come to get first-hand experience with the power.

EB3A

This compact power station is light in weight (10.14 lbs.) and large in capacity (268Wh). It features 330W fast charging that enables an 80% charge in 40 min. Plus, it has nine ports to satisfy all the basic needs during picnics or short travels.

EP600

BLUETTI will also show its latest power station with disruptive technology—EP600, which can run most home appliances with ease and is expected to hit the market in 2023. It will be a milestone for the industry.

Dates: Sept. 2-6, 2022

Time: CEST 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Hall 3.2, Stand 211, Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu//.

