TripGift® Expands Global Reach With Industry-First 54 Transactional Currencies, Accelerates Global Retail Distribution



TripGift Gift card

TripGift gift card





LONDON - September 1, 2022 - (

)

The International multi-award winning travel gift card and online travel marketplace announces today it has expanded its unique global reach and local transactional convenience with the addition of 38 countries including regions in EMEA, LATAM and the Caribbean, where previously a local currency digital gift of travel has not been available as the demand for global travel returns.

According to IATA in 2021, overall traveler numbers were 47% of 2019 levels. This is expected to improve to 83% in 2022, 94% in 2023, 103% in 2024 and 111% in 2025.

Cary George, CEO of TripGift®, added: "Life is a gift, travel memories are a gift and there has never been a better time to reconnect with travel and celebrate life. We are super excited to be making it easier and more accessible to support the cost of living for booking travel by enabling whole and free, or subsidized gifted travel through our global and local best in class rewards, incentive, promotions, international retail and distribution partners, especially with the rapid increase in the cost of living squeezing everyone's disposable income".

About TripGift®

The International multi-award winning TripGift® is a first-of-its-kind, market leading worldwide digital Travel, eLearning Gift Card and digital self-serve online Travel booking marketplace. A Better Lifestyle brand company operating globally, headquartered in London, UK. Its 54 multi-currency 'hero' brand portfolio consists of: AirlineGift, HotelsGift, eLearnGift, FlystayGift, RentacarGift, TripGift and ToursGift creating meaningful, memorable and amazing travel 'anywhere to anywhere' experiences for its global customers.

TripGift® B2B services

TripGift's B2B operations transform innovation to value, its Gift Card Processor with realtime API fulfilment, co-branded websites and microservices brand capabilities, powers the world's largest companies to enable local and global travel gifting, rewards, awards, incentives, loyalty and employee points redemption for Travel and eLearning digital gift cards, which it has made as easy as sending a secure digital multi-currency gift code, uniquely redeemed and booked directly on its brand websites in 54 currencies. TripGift successfully deliver local and international travel and eLearning redemption experiences to customers in over 180 countries worldwide. Further information on TripGift B2B services is available at tripgift.com

Contact:

Barry Doyle, Head of Global Partnerships and Growth| pr@tripgift.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: