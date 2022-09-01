Wine Ambassador Launches Wine Influencer Opportunity



It's no surprise anymore that the world of influencing has been on the rise for years. But thanks to technology and social media, it's bigger than ever. Especially when it comes to having an online audience, influencers are often the bridge that connects consumers to the brands they'll love. But when it comes to wine and becoming an influencer, The World's First Wine Affiliate program says "wine not!"

Through the launch of their Wine Influencer Affiliate Program, wine lovers and social media savvy individuals have the opportunity to blend the two worlds and make big money. Whether a small or large following on social media, participants can tap into the multi-billion dollar industry that focuses on the shipment of wine directly to consumers. If there's someone who enjoys a great bottle of wine and can they tell the story behind it, this Wine Influencer program is the perfect way to earn money doing what they love. Especially for those who are interested in another stream of income, becoming a wine influencer is a great way to make it happen while still being their own boss. Social media has become such seamless navigation in society, which makes it easy to become a wine influencer. Best of all, they get to enjoy a beautiful bottle of wine and get paid. It's the perfect win-win scenario.

As a Wine Influencer, its member benefits include earning $150, $300, and $600 upfront commissions paid weekly as well as residuals. This hybrid affiliate program isn't the only plus side to the program. Each month, influencers will receive four premium bottles of the Wine Clubs' finest wines that come straight out of Napa, California. As part of the affiliate program, the main task is to tell the story of each wine and share that story with their social media audience. There are so many wine lovers around the world, but their Wine Influencer program understands the importance of storytelling. With every bottle of wine, these influencers have the power to transcend the narrative for the wine industry by bringing consumers directly to the brand. Elevate their social media skills to the next level and earn money with the help of premium wines.

For those who are new to the world of influencing, the Wine Club provides social media experts to share their own marketing expertise and ensure the success of their new venture. With a supportive community every step of the way, any new influencer can feel confident in the program.

To learn more about this great opportunity, register for one of their wine webinars on becoming a wine influencer. For more info on their wine club.

Contact: Tom Chernoff at 801-559-3926

