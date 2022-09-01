Custodiy Introduces Improved Digital Culture Diffusing Blockchain in Industrial Sector to Eliminate Fraud

Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Custodiy, a platform aimed at revolutionizing the blockchain sector with innovation, has introduced a new vision of implementing the use of blockchain in order to automate processes and allow for immediate use of proceeds generated from the sale of goods and services. Custodiy's mission is to eliminate problems and accelerate and unlock a new economy through new and innovative services accessible to everyone.

Custodiy - Do it Yourself

To automate the process, the platform plans to utilize blockchain technology, especially its characteristics of immutability, incorruptibility, transparency, and traceability to automate the process. In addition, the platform will also use smart contracts, automating inputs when predetermined inputs are received.

"For a long time, I thought that some banking processes needed updating. Now, with the arrival of the blockchain, all this has become possible. I do not hide my enthusiasm in seeing this project grow every day and have so much consensus," said Custodiy's founder.

$CTY, a native token of the platform, will be required for platform users to be able to use the platform's services. The Custodiy Token is a BEP-20 token created on the Binance smart chain.

While explaining the tokenomics, Custodiy said that the total supply of the $CTY token would be limited to 1 million. From this 1 million, the platform will set aside 3% for the private sale, 10% for the presale, 5% for the team, 10% for the developers, and 5% for marketing. There will be no tax on any of the Buy/Sell transactions.

To guarantee maximum security and transparency, a significant portion of the supply, 34%, will be locked, and tokens pertaining to the developers and the team will be blocked with vesting for 4 years and claims of 0.1 per day through a public smart contract.

For users to use Custodiy, they will need to use its official web app, which the project claims is easy and accessible for everyone. Furthermore, the project said that smart contracts would ensure and secure the services, which will be tested for vulnerabilities.

During Custodiy's explanation of how companies can utilize the platform, the platform stated that companies could use it to manage salaries and advances, carry supplies, and obtain fund guarantees through smart contracts and company treasury payments. In addition, private companies can use the platform to send money to purchase goods and services, wallet creation by contract, and transfer money, which is currently in development.

Currently, Custodiy operates on different blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Ripple, and many others. For the guarantee of stability, the platform will use stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, PAX, and BUSD. In addition, one of the platform's goals will be to adopt the digital euro and other stablecoins issued directly by central institutions.

According to the roadmap, Custodiy plans to add more stablecoins and smart contracts and KYC on accounts and audits on the web app. In 2023, the company will continue to add smart contracts, bank accounts, and stablecoins.

To get more information about Custodiy, visit the project's official website, or read their official whitepaper.

About Custodiy

The goal of the Custodiy platform is to employ blockchain technology to automate business procedures and facilitate the prompt application of funds received from the sale of products and services. In addition, its goal is to make new, ground-breaking services widely available to the public to speed up economic growth and make it more inclusive.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

Custodiy

Giuseppe Chimienti

info@custodiy.com

https://www.custodiy.com/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135649