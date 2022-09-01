MicroAutomation's Omni911 Receives California Certification for Emergency Call Handling

CENTREVILLE, Va. - September 1, 2022 - (

MicroAutomation's Omni911 cloud call handling and logger solution has been certified by the State of California for resale by Lumen Technologies. Lumen is now available to sell Omni911 to all Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in California. The Omni911 solution meets all the feature, security, and operational requirements for the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

In late 2019, the State of California developed a strategic plan to modernize the services of PSAPs and improve the services provided by the California Office of Emergency Services. The three main goals for the strategic plan are to improve the reliability of 9-1-1 systems and call routing, support the 9-1-1 operational needs, and collaborate with federal and state partners to ensure policies, procedures and statutes reflect the needs of California. To achieve these goals, the state issued RFPs for Next Generation core services and cloud-based call handling.

This certification enables MicroAutomation and Lumen to provide 9-1-1 call handling services for any of the 438 PSAPs in the State of California. "We are excited to offer our state-of-the-art Omni911 cloud-based solution to PSAPs in the State of California," says Suresh Gursahaney, CEO of MicroAutomation. "Lumen's offering allows PSAPs in California to effortlessly move to NG9-1-1 using a state-sponsored NG9-1-1 solution." The Omni911 product line provides effortless life-saving communications and resources from any device. Omni911 is highly configurable with easy-to-remember workflows, allowing dispatchers to save precious seconds in an industry where seconds save lives.

About MicroAutomation

MicroAutomation provides next-generation automation and efficiency in crucial communications. Our automated solutions are designed with users in mind by making communication experiences effortless for both our clients and their end customers. MicroAutomation leverages proven technologies and best practices to create and implement reliable and effective emergency response and enterprise contact center solutions for Fortune 500 companies throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.MicroAutomation.com.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home.

